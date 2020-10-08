You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness

October 8, 2020

CCB Media Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign with many different organizations hoping to increase awareness of the disease, as well as early detection and treatment. An early diagnosis of breast cancer generally increases the chances for successful treatment by focusing on detecting symptomatic patients as early as possible. On this page, you’ll find helpful information as well as important resources you may need.

The Latest News and Information on Breast Cancer

