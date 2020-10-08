CCB Media Supports Breast Cancer Awareness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign with many different organizations hoping to increase awareness of the disease, as well as early detection and treatment. An early diagnosis of breast cancer generally increases the chances for successful treatment by focusing on detecting symptomatic patients as early as possible. On this page, you’ll find helpful information as well as important resources you may need.
- Statistics, Warnings and Symptoms
- Information on 3D Mammography
- Reducing Your Breast Cancer Risk
- Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Hormonal Therapy
- Support and Survivorship
