Cape Symphony Moving On After Departure of Pak

BARNSTABLE – With Conductor Jung-Ho Pak leaving the Cape Symphony at the end of the current season, the organization has announced its plans for temporary guest conductors.

Cape Symphony is promising a transition year of exploration, growth, and fresh perspectives for upcoming concerts like Masterpiece and CapePOPS!

One of the guest conductors already announced will be Farkhad Khudyev, Music Director for the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, and for the Orchestral Institute at the Hidden Valley Institute of the Arts in Carmel, California.

Khudyev will conduct Fanfare: A Celebration of Unity, on September 23 and 24 with pieces by Aaron Copland, Jean Sibelius, and Ludwig Van Beethoven.

On October 21 and 22, Louis Armstrong & Friends will be conducted by featured artist Byron Stripling, Conductor and Artistic Director of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

In the New Year, Passport to Hungary will be conducted on January 27 and 28 by Kevin Fitzgerald, Associate Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such an exceptional lineup of guest conductors for our upcoming season,” said Cape Symphony Executive Director Michael Albaugh.

“Their immense talent, passion, and ability to inspire audiences will undoubtedly make each performance an unforgettable experience,” Albaugh said.

To see more of the lineup and get more information about the Cape Symphony visit their website.

