Falmouth Restaurants and Businesses Offered Free Recycling Assistance

May 29, 2023

FALMOUTH – An opportunity to receive free expert one-on-one technical assistance to help improve their recycling practices is being offered to Falmouth businesses and restaurants on Tuesday, June 13.

The Center for Eco Technology will collaborate with their local partner RecyclingWorks MA, and the Falmouth Department of Public Works to run the event.

RecyclingWorks will send a waste reduction consultant to Falmouth to meet with business owners in their own spaces and provide practical options to meet their goals while complying with state recycling requirements.

The sessions take between 30-60 minutes depending on the size and type of business and the unique challenges they may face.

Businesses of all types located in Falmouth will have this opportunity free of charge as long as they sign up by May 30.

For more information and to sign up visit their website.

