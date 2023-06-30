Housing and Transit Challenges Continue for Cape Economy

HYANNIS – One of the major challenges facing Cape Cod’s economy is the ability to afford housing and transit options, to increase the workforce population in the region.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki believes that one solution to those issues would be to bring in more multiple family units into the community.

“86% of the housing stock are single family homes, compared to 56% as a state average. What we need is diversity in our housing typology, we need to bring onto the market and build units that are smaller than we currently have,” said Niedzwiecki.

By building smaller, more affordable units or multi-family units, the CEO believes the year-round and seasonal workforce would grow as a result of more options.

Another challenge the region is facing is transportation as many areas are not within viable walking distance for members of the community.

“A part of the solution to that, instead of moving people around, is to create housing where the jobs are so that people are closer and it is a more walkable experience. That becomes especially relevant with the seasonal workforce who come here and don’t have cars,” Niedzwiecki said.

With closer affordable housing to jobs allowing for workers of all types to commute by walking, more residents would be enticed to stay on Cape.

