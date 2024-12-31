You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Top News Stories of 2024 from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Top News Stories of 2024 from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter

December 31, 2024

Photo provided by IFAW, dolphin Stranding on Cape Cod beach November 9th 2024.

With record dolphin stranding numbers, replacement planning for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges, and emergency migrant shelters in Yarmouth, 2024 was a year of big changes on Cape Cod. 

Business was also top of mind for Cape Codders, with a revamped theater experience coming to the Cape Cod Mall and a new ALDI Grocery Store opening at a former Christmas Tree Shops location in Falmouth, as well.

Below is the full list of the ten top news stories of the year, as decided by CapeCod.com readers and listeners. 

Happy New Year from the CapeCod.com Newscenter!

  1. PICTURES: Local Dolphin Stranding Largest in US History
  2. MassDOT To Upgrade Bourne Bridge Rotary
  3. Former Boston Red Sox Player To Manage In Cape League
  4. Mayflower II Scheduled To Voyage Back To Plymouth this Week
  5. Magaritaville Coming to Cape Cod this Summer
  6. Towns Receiving Migrants from Yarmouth Surprised by Transfers
  7. VIDEO: Developer Says New Entertainment at Cape Cod Mall Won’t Compete with Local Restaurants
  8. Yarmouth Migrant Shelter Occupants Being Relocated
  9. ALDI Grocery Store Coming To Cape Cod
  10. Arson Signs Posted for Anthony’s Cummaquid Inn
