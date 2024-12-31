Top News Stories of 2024 from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter

With record dolphin stranding numbers, replacement planning for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges, and emergency migrant shelters in Yarmouth, 2024 was a year of big changes on Cape Cod.

Business was also top of mind for Cape Codders, with a revamped theater experience coming to the Cape Cod Mall and a new ALDI Grocery Store opening at a former Christmas Tree Shops location in Falmouth, as well.

Below is the full list of the ten top news stories of the year, as decided by CapeCod.com readers and listeners.

Happy New Year from the CapeCod.com Newscenter!