Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday

September 16, 2022

HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17.

The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.

The Harbor to the Bay bike ride will also run through the Cape on Saturday. The fundraiser to help local HIV/AIDS organizations will begin in Boston at 6:30 a.m., as participants ride through Cape Cod alongside Route 6 before turning up and ending in Provincetown. Riders will also be taking off from Sagamore at 10:30 a.m., while another shorter loop in Provincetown starting at the Harbor Hotel will begin at 12:25 p.m.

Residents are advised to be aware of any traffic delays or detours in place due to these events.

