New Falmouth Town Manager Hitting the Ground Running

FALMOUTH – Newly hired Falmouth Town Manager Mike Renshaw is now 6 weeks into his role and starting to work towards his goals and changes.

Renshaw has taken over for former Town Manager Julian Suso and has said he has minimal problems acclimating back into a coastal environment.

“It’s been a fantastic transition, my first experience working in the Commonwealth. I do have coastal management experience, for about six years I worked in Camden County North Carolina Outer Banks community. I was looking at this stage in my career for an opportunity to get back to coastal management and that kind of vibe and environment,” said Renshaw.

One of the major differences has been the amount of summer visitors to the town causing an abundance of traffic in the area, which is different from what he was used to in North Carolina.

As Renshaw looks to hit the ground running, the new Title 5 regulation changes will give him an opportunity to effect change right away as he believes there are two options available to the town.

“The first involves a kind of best practice, best standards septic system treatment. That burden would fall primarily on the 13,000 home owners. The other option is that the town itself would apply for watershed permits to be able to treat the nitrogen primarily through wastewater treatment,” Renshaw said.

A costly endeavor either way, Renshaw did state that there are ways to renew the watershed permits to extend them, but all options would be considered a multi-decade plan.

