State Awards Over $34 Million Dollars for Summer Youth Hires

(HYANNIS) – The Healey Administration is awarding over $34 million dollars in state funding grants to support the hiring of 7,655 youths in summer and year-round employment through the YouthWorks program for the 2023-2024 program year.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll recently joined youth participants, employers and supervisors to announce the funding.

The YouthWorks program provides teens and young adults with hands-on work experience and skill development in regions across the Commonwealth.

Cape & Islands Job Training & Employment Corporation will receive an amount of $55,656.97 to hire 15 youths in the area.

“YouthWorks is a great example of this Administration’s efforts to strengthen our competitiveness and support our growing workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll.

“For many participating in the program, this is their first job and will provide incredible first-hand experience and training. We are thrilled to have so many new members as part of team Massachusetts and look forward to their continued contributions to our local economy,” Driscoll said.

The grants will fund paid, short-term, work placements throughout the year at public, private, and nonprofit work sites with the highest engagement during summer months.

Training in core soft skills, mentorship, and the opportunity to work side-by-side with professionals in areas of their interest will be received by participants.

Youth and young adults interested in participating in the YouthWorks program can find more information on their website.

