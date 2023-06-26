Latham Centers President and CEO Announces Retirement

SANDWICH – The President and CEO of Latham Centers, Inc., a special education and therapeutic services organization, has announced her retirement as of June 30.

Anne McManus has been in her position for 25 years after joining Latham Centers in 1988.

During her tenure, McManus helped to grow and develop programs including the development of Latham’s Adult Services Program, and the Latham campus expansion project at 1439 Main Street in Brewster.

“I have had the privilege of working with an exceptional team at Latham Centers, and it is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement,” said McManus.

“It has been a true honor to witness our incredible progress together over the past 25 years. I am immensely proud of our achievements and confident that Latham Centers will continue to thrive under new leadership,” McManus said.

The Board of Directors have selected Gerry Pouliot, Executive Vice President at Latham Centers, to succeed McManus as President and CEO.

For more information about the Latham Centers visit their website.

