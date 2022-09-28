GOP Congressional Candidate Pushes for Federal Nero’s Law

PLYMOUTH – Republican candidate for the 9th Massachusetts Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives Jesse Brown has called for the passage of Nero’s Law at the federal level.

Signed into state law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker earlier this year after receiving bipartisan support, Nero’s Law allows EMS personnel to treat and transport police dogs who sustain injuries in the line of duty.

It’s named after the K9 partner of late Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon.

In a statement, Brown said proposing a federal equivalent would be one of his first orders of business if elected to Washington.

Brown will be facing incumbent Bill Keating (D, MA-9) in the general election in November.