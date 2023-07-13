Sharks Off Cape Prompt Swimming Bans and Beach Closures

NANTUCKET – Sharks hunting for seals off the Cape and Islands’ coastline shut down several beaches to swimming this week.

Truro and Wellfleet beaches were closed for an hour yesterday after sharks were spotted through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity App.

The incident occurred just days after sharks killed four seals close to shore near Great Point and Nantucket National Wildlife Refuge, leading to officials banning swimming in the area.

A research plane spotted 9 great white sharks around the island on Tuesday.

The Cape Cod National Seashore has urged beachgoers to be safe this summer amid recent upticks in shark population.

They ask visitors to avoid low-visibility waters, as well as groups of fish and seals.

This year, scientists are testing out upgraded sensors, including cameras, attached to sharks to better track their whereabouts and behaviors.

They added that it is not a foolproof system, as sharks that are untagged will not be detected.

