Sheriff Cummings Endorses Jesse Brown for Congress

PLYMOUTH – Candidate for U.S. Representative for the 9th District Jesse Brown (R) has been endorsed by Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Cummings, who is not running for another term and will see his seat up for grabs, said Brown is the best candidate to serve alongside local law enforcement agencies.

“Jesse Brown will stand by our men and women in blue who keep us safe. With Jesse in Congress, we will have a partner who will work with us on the public safety issues that really matter to Cape Cod and (the) Islands, and the entire 9th District,” Cummings said in a statement.

Brown is facing off against the incumbent Bill Keating (D) in the general election. Interviews with both candidates can be found here and here.