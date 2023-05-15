Xiarhos Urges Movement on Canal Bridges Replacement

HYANNIS – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos is pushing the issue of replacement for the Bourne and Sagamore Brides.

He issued a statement on Friday in which he spoke of the need to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne bridges.

Construction of both bridges began in 1933 and they were opened to traffic in the summer of 1935.

“I am grateful that the bridge repairs were made in the best interest of the safety of everyone who uses the bridge,” said Xiarhos”

“At the same time, these repairs point to a larger issue: the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges are outdated and need to be replaced, not just repaired,” Xiarhos said.

“I believe this sort of infrastructure project is beyond the reasonable capability of our state alone. From both an engineering and a financial standpoint, I believe the federal government needs to step up and honor its past commitments to get involved in this project,” said Xiarhos.

He said that he has reached out to Governor Maura Healey to speak with federal officials on their behalf in the hopes that a solution can be discussed.

With the Sagamore Bridge repairs completed, Xiarhos is hopeful that efforts to make the project a reality will increase over the summer and he will be ready to advocate for it in any way possible.

