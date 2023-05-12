Yarmouth Reviewing Accessory Apartment Zoning Bylaw

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth’s Planning Board is looking for feedback from the community on proposed amendments to the Accessory Apartment Zoning Bylaw with a series of public listening sessions.

Session one will be in-person and remote on June 7, at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall hearing room and on Zoom.

Session two will be in-person only on June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Yarmouth Senior Center, and session three will also be in-person only on June 26, at 6 p.m. at the Yarmouth Fire Station #2 in Yarmouth Port.

The amendments to the draft are focused on creating more opportunities for additional year-round rental housing.

Input from the community on the current draft amendments and the various provisions included are being requested to help guide the proposed amendments for the 2023 fall special Town Meeting.

The current draft Accessory Apartment Zoning Amendment and more information can be found on their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: