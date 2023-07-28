32nd Woods Hole Film Festival Showing Over 100 Films

FALMOUTH – The 32nd Woods Hole Film Festival will show over 110 films from 19 countries at multiple locations in the Falmouth area from July 29 to August 5..

Films will screen in person at Redfield Auditorium, and Cornelia Clapp Auditorium, in Woods Hole, and the Simon Center for the Arts and Morse Hall at Falmouth Academy, and most films will also be available to stream on the Festivals virtual platform from August 6 to 13.

“Based on attendance at our winter/spring ‘Dinner and a Movie’ series, we are expecting to have sold out screenings once again, which is very encouraging,” says Founder and Executive Director Judy Laster.

“More filmmakers are also expected to attend in-person, making it possible for filmmakers and audience members to engage with one another in an intimate way, similar to the kind of festivals we presented prior to the pandemic,” Laster said.

The daily film screenings will be accompanied by Q&A’s with filmmakers, but this year will also include workshops, panel discussions, parties featuring live music, and an awards ceremony.

There will be 45 feature length films and 66 short films chosen from over 1000 submissions.

The festival is supported by grants from the Mass Cultural Council, Cape Cod 5, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, Woods Hole Foundation, Arts Foundation of Cape Cod, the Falmouth Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation, and YouthInk.

