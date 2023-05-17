5th Annual Walk for Hope Fundraiser Scheduled

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance will hold their 5th annual Walk for Hope fundraiser event in Hyannis, Falmouth and Orleans on May 21 at 1:00 p.m.

The event is run to raise funds for residents who need access to critical housing services.

Participants can choose one of the three locations or make their own route and stay connected virtually.

The routes will all begin and end in the same locations, in Hyannis it will be at the Housing Assistance Corporation Main Office, Falmouth will be at Peg Noonan Park, and Orleans will be at the Mid-Cape Home Centers.

Each location has planned out a three mile walk route that concludes with post walk music, yard games, food, and giveaways.

Those who plan to join the event must register as an individual, a team, or to join a team and then can begin fundraising.

Supporters who raise $100 or more will receive a Walk for Hope T-shirt on the day of the event.

Online registration will be open through Friday, May 19 until 12:00 p.m. but walk-ins are welcome to sign up on the day of the event and are recommended to arrive at the desired walking location between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

To register and learn more about the event or ways to help fundraise, visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com: