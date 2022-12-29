You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CapeCod.com’s Top 22 Stories of 2022

CapeCod.com’s Top 22 Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

With the new year around the corner, CapeCod.com is taking a look back at the top stories of 2022. 

From the Mayflower II, to a possible new look for downtown Hyannis, below are the 22 most-viewed stories of 2022, sorted by what readers were most interested in this year. 

  1. Mayflower II Set for Return to Cape Cod, Plymouth on April 13
  2. Organizers Pull the Plug on Pops by the Sea
  3. Wellfleet Oysterfest Returns In-Person at New Location
  4. Falmouth Town Manager Declines to Resign at Select Board’s Request
  5. Razor Clam Activity Booming in Eastern Cape Cod Bay
  6. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor
  7. Falmouth Heights Mixed-Use Development for Sale
  8. Watch New Osprey Nest Cam in Falmouth
  9. Edaville Family Theme Park For Sale, Will Open for Anniversary Events
  10. Sharks, Dolphins Spotted in Marine Monument Off Cape Cod Waters
  11. Massachusetts Salmonella Cases Connected to Dog Treats
  12. Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues
  13. Official Says Climate Change Is Affecting Regional Tick Activity
  14. Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures
  15. Chatham Inn Sells to Real Estate Investment Company
  16. State Announces Increase to SNAP Benefits
  17. Great White Shark Detected Near Martha’s Vineyard
  18. As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution
  19. Documentary Investigates Lady of the Dunes Mystery
  20. State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
  21. Barnstable July 4th Fireworks Postponed
  22. Downtown Hyannis Plan Seeks Public Input
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 